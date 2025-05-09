BCCI to suspend IPL temporarily amid ongoing tension with Pakistan: Reports

In a major development, the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is set to temporarily suspend the Indian Premier Legaue amid ongoing tension with Pakistan.

The development was confirmed to Times Now and India Today Managing Editor Vikrant Gupta by their sources.

“IPL 2025 to be suspended amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan: Sources,” read a tweet by Times Now.

“IPL to be suspended,” tweeted Vikrant Gupta.

On Thursday (8th May), the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharmashala was suspended amid drone attacks by Pakistan in Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.