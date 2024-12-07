Bengal: Mostakin Sardar gets death penalty for rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl

19-year old Mostakin Sardar has been awarded death penalty for rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district. Mostakin was arrested on October 5, hours after the crime.

The court found his guilty under sections 103 (murder), 65 (rape) and 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of the victim) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under POCSO Act.

The victim had gone missing on October 4 when she had gone for tuition classes but did not return home. Her body was found in a canal on the following day. Mostakin confessed to the murder but said he didn’t rape the girl.

The shocking crime led to severe protests in South 24 Parganas district.