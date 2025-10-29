A 45-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested after allegedly kicking and desecrating a Hindu deity idol with his slippers at a temple in Devarabisanahalli village, Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Kabir Mondal, also raised the “Allah Hu Akbar” slogan in the temple during the incident which occurred Tuesday morning. Mondal was reportedly under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

A local resident said, “He barged into the temple, shouting ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and tried to attack the idols with his footwear. He also threatened to destroy the temple.” After he was caught, the locals tied him to a pole till the arrival of police.

According to the Whitefield Division police, Mondal, who had been living illegally in Bengaluru and working as a cobbler, entered the temple premises and targeted one of two idols placed outside the sanctum sanctorum. He also threatened to destroy the temple.

After his actions were spotted, temple staff and locals overpowered him, tied him with ropes, and thrashed him before handing him over to authorities.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Separately, a case has been filed against unknown persons for the mob assault on Mondal.

The Marathahalli Police Station has taken up the case. “We have arrested the accused and are recording statements from witnesses. His immigration status is also being probed,” a senior officer told reporters. Cops are also verifying the claims of chanting “Allah Hu Akbar” slogan inside the temple.