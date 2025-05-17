Bengaluru: Drunk car driver runs over techie and kills him after the victim refused to buy him a cigarette

In a shocking incident from Indian IT hub Bengaluru, a techie was run over while traveling on his motorcycle by a drunk driver. The techie’s friend, who was riding with him, was also injured in the senseless attack. Reportedly, the car driver was drunk and he got enraged after the techie refused to buy him a cigarette.

The road rage incident was caught on camera. The victim was identified as 29-year-old HN Sanjay, while his friend who escaped with injuries is 30-year old Chetan Pujamath. The accused is 31-year-old Pratheek, a B.Com. graduate and a manager at a private company,

On Camera, Bengaluru Techie Run Over After Dispute Over Cigarettehttps://t.co/UwW9xmq2Rn



NDTV's @dpkBopanna reports pic.twitter.com/9mndeZLDdQ — NDTV (@ndtv) May 17, 2025

The incident took place in the early hours of May 10, around 4 AM, when Sanjay and Chetan had taken a break from their late night shift to visit a tea stall. The accused Pratheek asked them to buy him a cigarette but they told him to buy his own. Pratheek was accompanied by his wife as well.

After Sanjay and Chetan left on their motorcycle, the accused, Prateek, followed them in his Hyundai Creta, and deliberately rammed into their bike while they were attempting a U-turn near Konanakunte Cross.