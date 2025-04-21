Bengaluru: Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash stabbed to death at his house, wife detained 

Former Karnataka Police chief Om Prakash was stabbed to death at his home in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout on the afternoon of Sunday, 20 April. As per reports, Om Prakash was stabbed while having lunch, between 1.30 and 2.30 pm. His wife Pallavi is the prime suspect in the case. She has been detained and is being interrogated by the police.

Police have informed that the former DGP’s wife Pallavi, called the police at around 4.30 pm to inform them about the incident. When the police arrived they found Om Prakash with 12 injuries, with one on the neck. He was rushed to the St John’s Hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

As per reports, Pallavi had earlier informed some family members in WhatsApp that her husband has been roaming around with a gun and ‘planning to kill her’. Police are trying to ascertain her mental state amid reports of marital dispute between the deceased and his wife.

The former DGP owned a four-story house in the locality. He and his wife stayed on the ground floor. Their son stayed with his wife on the first floor. The third storey was rented out to a tenant and the daughter stayed with her family on the top floor. During the crime, Om Prakash, hiw wife Pallavi, the son and the daughter were all present.