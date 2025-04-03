Bengaluru: Girl heading home to Bihar raped by auto drivers Mushar and Asif near Railway Station, her brother beaten up

In a horrific incident, Asif and Syed Mushar raped a woman on the night of 2 April in KR Puram, Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. The woman works in Kerala and had reached the railway station with her brother to go to Bihar. She went to eat at a hotel near Mahadevpuram at around 1:30 in the night. At that time, two autorickshaw drivers present there came towards them.

One of them, Syed Mushar, caught hold of the victim’s brother and beat him up, while Asif dragged the woman to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted her. Hearing the woman’s screams, people from the vicinity rushed to the spot and caught one of the accused. After this, the police caught both the accused. A case has been registered against both of them.