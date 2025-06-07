Bengaluru: Man beheads wife with an axe, travels with her severed head on scooter

In a horrific case from Bengaluru, a man beheaded his wife after an argument and was caught traveling with her severed head. The accused, identified as Shankar, had kept the head on the scooter’s footboard.

The victim has been identified as 25 years old Manasa, a resident of Hebbagodi. The couple had been married for over five years and have a three-year-old daughter.

As per Deccan Herald report, Shankar was caught when late on Friday night (June 6 night) police patrol deployed on the Chandapura-Anekal main road stopped to question Shankar after seeing his bloodied clothes. That is when they noticed the severed head on the footboard of the scooter

After interrogation, Shankar told that Manasa was having an extramarital affair. She even temporarily left the house and stayed at a paying guest accommodation. However, Manasa returned to work out a compromise, citing their daughter as a reason, but they couldn’t come to an agreement.

On Friday, June 6, after a heated argument, Shankar beheaded Manasa with an axe and killed her.