Bengaluru woman loses Rs 3.75 crores to scammers after falling for deepfake videos of Sadhguru giving investment advice

In a bizarre incident of cybercrime, a 52-year-old woman in Bengaluru, Karnataka, has lost Rs 3.75 crores to scammers after she fell for deepfake videos featuring Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev giving shady ‘investment advice’.

The woman, a retired employee, saw some videos of a deepfake Sadhguru telling people thatg he has been trading with the said firm. The woman clicked on a link provided along with the videos, and ‘registered’ with an initial $250 with her name, phone number and email address. Between February to April 2025, th woman was contacted by two persons named Waleed and Michael through WhatsApp, who asked her to invest through an app called Mirrorx. The woman saw people in the WhatsApp group sharing images of significant profits and started investing too.

Falling for greed, she transferred her entire savings of Rs 3.75 crores. When she tried to withdraw the displayed ‘profit’ amount, she realised that the whole thing was an elaborate scam.