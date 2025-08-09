Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni has lauded the Centre for standing up for farmers, while urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take bold action against American corporations operating in India. “These companies are trying to control our markets. If they are ready to destroy us, why should we let them stay?” he said, calling for a boycott of their products. Citing the example of Gharaunda in Karnal, where American firms have opened malls with special concessions, Chaduni questioned why India was aiding them.

He accused the US of pressuring India to open its agriculture, fisheries, and dairy sectors to multinational giants, a move he said would devastate millions dependent on farming. Kisan leader Mandeep Nathwan echoed the sentiment, demanding a ban on such companies.

Separately, Chaduni met Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, seeking compensation for paddy farmers hit by the Southern Rice Black-Streaked Dwarf Virus. He warned that the disease, seen earlier in 2022, is again affecting crops across multiple districts, and urged urgent preventive measures.