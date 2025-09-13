Bhopal: Bulldozers demolish Saad & Sahil’s houses in ‘Rape-Love Jihad’ case; action on gang leader Farhan next

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the administration demolished the houses of three members of a so-called “Muslim gang” accused of raping college girls and pressuring them to convert to Islam. On Saturday (September 13, 2025) morning, bulldozers were brought in to raze the illegal houses of the accused Saad and Sahil in Arjun Nagar, amid heavy police deployment.

According to media reports, barricading had already been put up around the houses on Friday (September 12, 2025) to prevent any resistance. The accused had filed a plea in court to stop the action, but the court refused to grant a stay.

The third accused, Farhan, was scheduled to be presented in court at 11 AM on Saturday, so his house was not demolished immediately. However, authorities have made it clear that action against his property will follow once court proceedings are completed.

Govindpura SDM Ravish Kumar Srivastava stated that the entire demolition was carried out strictly as per law. Govindpura Tehsildar Saurabh Verma had already issued notices to the accused, giving them time until September 4, 2025, to remove their illegal encroachments. Since no compliance was made within the deadline, the administration proceeded with the demolition.