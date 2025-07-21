On Friday (18th July), the police arrested two men named Saifuddin and Shahrukh for selling hard drugs in the name of curing depression and obesity. The incident occurred in Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the duo would take the help of doctors and gym operators to get young people addicted to methamphetamine.

It has come to light that Saifuddin and Shahrukh used to sell drugs at colleges, clubs and pubs. They used to procure methamphetamine from smugglers and sell it at exorbitant prices to vulnerable youths.

Their modus operandi involved selling hard drugs as a medicinal cure for obesity and depression in cahoots with doctors.

Saifuddin and Shahrukh targeted young women through gym operators and sold drugs, claiming that it would make them slim.

The Bhopal police arrested the duo on Friday (18th July). They seized drugs worth ₹3 lakhs, a scooty and a mobile phone.

Saifuddin and Shahrukh purchased the drugs from a smuggler named Sanwar. The duo has named 10 other accused involved in peddling drugs.