Bangladeshi national Abdul Kalam, staying in Bhopal for 10 years using fake identity of ‘Neha Kinnar’, arrested

In a major development, the police have recently arrested a Bangladeshi national named Abdul Kalam, who had been illegally staying in India for over a decade. The incident occurred in the Budhwara locality in Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, Abdul Kalam had been operating with the false identity of a transgender (kinnar) named ‘Neha’ to avoid being detected and caught by law enforcement authorities.

He was successful in preparing valid Indian documents with his fake identity.

“Initial questioning has revealed that Abdul Kalam, who is aged around 30-32 years presently, entered India illegally, while aged 17 years and since then has lived in various parts of the country, including West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra and MP,” a senior police official informed.

Reportedly, Abdul Kalam was involved in a case of assault with another transgender about 5 years ago. The police have arrested the accused and took him into custoday.

They analysed his mobile phone data, chats, and call records. Efforts are now underway to deport the accused back to Bangladesh.