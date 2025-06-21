Bhopal: Rafiq pretends to be Raja to trap a Hindu victim battling cancer, tries to force her to convert, threatens to make her videos viral if she refused, arrested

In Gandhinagar, Bhopal, a man named Rafiq posed as Raja and made a cancer-stricken woman a victim of love jihad. Rafiq befriended the woman, lured her into marriage, and then raped her.

According to media reports, the woman lives with her son separately from her husband and runs a grocery shop. Rafiq used to visit the shop as a customer. Rafiq introduced himself as Raja and grew closer to the woman.

Later, when the woman came to know the real name of Rafiq, he started pressuring the woman to convert. When the woman opposed this, Rafiq threatened to make her objectionable video viral and also forced her to have relations with his friends. Rafiq is also already married and has children.

According to the police, Rafiq had also bought an auto after taking money from the woman. After the woman’s complaint, the police have registered a case under the Religious Freedom Act and arrested Rafiq.