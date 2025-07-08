Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Bihar: Accused in BJP leader Gopal Khemka murder case killed during police encounter

On July 5, BJP leader Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna, CCTV footage showed his killer fleeing on scooter after shooting him in his car.

Now, the  primary accused in the murder case has been shot dead in an encounter with the police in Patna. The encounter reportedly took place on Tuesday, July 8.

The encounter took place when Police tried to arrest the accused in Gopal Khemka murder and took place in Malsalami area of Patna City. The accused Vikas alias Raja tried to flee when police came to interrogate him for the murder.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com