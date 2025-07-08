Bihar: Accused in BJP leader Gopal Khemka murder case killed during police encounter

On July 5, BJP leader Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna, CCTV footage showed his killer fleeing on scooter after shooting him in his car.

Now, the primary accused in the murder case has been shot dead in an encounter with the police in Patna. The encounter reportedly took place on Tuesday, July 8.

#WATCH | Patna | On reports of the accused in Patna businessman Gopal Khemka's murder killed in a police encounter, JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan says, "As per the information we have received, Police have killed an accused in the Khemka murder case who tried to attack police.… pic.twitter.com/YQxmhwOIXL — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2025

The encounter took place when Police tried to arrest the accused in Gopal Khemka murder and took place in Malsalami area of Patna City. The accused Vikas alias Raja tried to flee when police came to interrogate him for the murder.