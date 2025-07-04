Bihar: AIMIM leader Shamim Akhtar arrested, was making provocative statements ahead of Muharram

Bihar government has been trying to maintain peace in the state during Muharram, observed by Shia Muslims. As part of the same effort, Nalanda District President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Shamim Akhtar, has been arrested by Sohsarai police station in Bihar.

The AIMIM district head has been arrested on charges of making inflammatory and objectionable statements during a live video on Facebook. He has been sent to judicial custody.

Sadar DSP Noorul Haq informed that the police had received information about a live video on social media, in which objectionable things were being said. After investigating the video, the police found it to be harming social harmony and took prompt action and arrested Shamim Akhtar and presented him before the Sub-Divisional Officer. After this he was sent to judicial custody.