A major political twist unfolded in Marhaura constituency of Saran district in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections after Bhojpuri actress and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Seema Singh’s nomination was cancelled. The returning officer rejected her papers on Saturday (18th October) after finding technical errors during the scrutiny process.

Along with Seema Singh, the nomination papers of independent candidate Altaf Alam Raju, BSP’s Aditya Kumar, and Vishal Kumar were also rejected for not meeting the required criteria.

Seema Singh was fielded by the NDA from Chirag Paswan’s quota and was considered a strong contender for the seat. Her disqualification is seen as a significant setback for the alliance in Marhaura .

With her exit from the race, the contest is now expected to be mainly between RJD’s Jitendra Kumar Rai and the Jan Suraaj candidate. In her election affidavit, Seema Singh mentioned that she passed class 9 in 1999. Her political journey appears to have stalled before it could even begin.