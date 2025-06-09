Bihar: Gang used to make fake Aadhaar cards for Bangladeshi infiltrators, then helped them enter India through Nepal border, Ashraful arrested

Police has busted a major gang involved in making fake Aadhar cards from Kishanganj in Bihar, which is adjacent to the India-Nepal border. The gang members used to smuggle Bangladeshi and other intruders into India after providing them fake Aadhar cards. Police has also arrested an agent named Ashraful after conducting a raid.

Police had received information that a gang in Gilhabari village of Malingaon Panchayat was making Aadhar cards with the help of fake documents. Investigation revealed that the gang members provide Indian identity cards to Bangladeshi intruders so that they can stay in India.

SP Sagar Kumar informed that the accused Jamal and Pankaj, who were part of the gang, fled through the Nepal border during the raid, while Ashraful has been arrested.

Police has also seized fake Aadhar cards, laptops, printers, Nepali currency notes and SIM cards as well as biometric equipment from the accused.