Bihar: Guddu Yadav, involved in the murder of ASI in Munger, killed in encounter

ASI Santosh Kumar, who had gone to Munger in Bihar to respond to a dispute, was brutally beaten up by Ranbir Yadav’s family. He was hit 7-8 times on the head with an iron rod. The doctor has said that there were cuts on his head at several places. He suffered severe injury on his skull as well during the attack. The attack on ASI Santosh Kumar took place on March 14.

The ASI unfortunately died during treatment in Patna. Media reports have said that after assaulting Santosh Kumar, the accused also dragged him on the ground for about 20 meters and left him to die.

Santosh Kumar had reached Munger after receiving a complaint about Ranbir Yadav creating a ruckus after drinking alcohol. Police have arrested 5 people in this case. One of the accused, Guddu Yadav, has now been killed in an encounter by the police. Police have said that Guddu Yadav was trying to escape by snatching a soldier’s gun after his car overturned.

Guddu was injured in retaliatory action by the Police after he attacked them. He was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police is now investigating further and taking action accordingly.