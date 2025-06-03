Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary files defamation suit against Prashant Kishor over allegations that he paid bribes for her daughter’s MP ticket

Minister of Rural Work Department of Bihar, Ashok Choudhary, has filed a defamation suit against Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor. The Jan Suraj Party chief had alleged that Choudhary had bribed Union minister Chirag Paswan to secure a Lok Sabha ticket for his daughter, Shambhavi.

Notably, Shambhavi is the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP from the reserved constituency of Samastipur in Bihar.

Ashok Choudhary, who is also the National General Secretary of Janata Dal (United) said, “After Prashant Kishor made objectionable remarks against my daughter and me, I sent him a legal notice, to which his reply was unsatisfactory. He clearly has no regret for what he had said.”

He added, “I have therefore taken recourse to legal remedy. I challenged Prashant Kishor to prove that I had paid money to Chirag Paswan or withdraw his allegations with an apology. I am determined to take this fight to the Supreme Court, if the need arises.”