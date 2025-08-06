Bihar: Muslim mob pelts stones and bricks on Bettiah Mahaviri procession for playing DJ music, over 30 injured

Violence broke out in Bettiah district of Bihar on Tuesday, 5th August, when a Mahaviri procession was attacked by a mob of over 50 people from the Muslim community. The incident took place in Dumariya village under the Majholia police station limits.

According to reports, the Hindu procession, accompanied by DJ music, was suddenly targeted with stones. Locals said a man named Shikari Miyan objected to the music, claiming that if DJ wasn’t allowed during the Muharram procession, it shouldn’t be played during the Mahaviri procession too. Soon after, a Muslim group reportedly attacked the Hindu procession with stones.

The people in the procession also retaliated and returned some stones and bricks. More than 30 people were injured in the clash.

Police reached the spot, and the situation was brought under control. At least 19 injured individuals are being treated at the Majholia Community Health Centre. 9 of them are in critical condition. SDPO Vivek Deep confirmed that the situation is now under control and an investigation has been initiated.