On 15th August, a stray dog went on a violent rampage in Kevatsa village under Benibad police station area of Muzaffarpur district. The dog bit around 18 people within 24 hours. The attack began on Friday morning when the dog mauled children playing outside. Three children were injured in the attack.

The dog continued to roam through the village and kept biting residents. Fear of further attacks forced villagers to stay indoors. At around 6 am on Saturday, the dog entered a house. The family fled to the roof and the animal followed them. Hearing their cries, locals gathered and surrounded the dog. Eventually, they beat the dog to death with sticks.

The injured have been admitted to the Gaighat community health centre for treatment. Villagers have urged authorities to launch a proper stray animal control drive in the area.

OpIndia is doing a series on Stray Dog Menace in India which can be checked here.