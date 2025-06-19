Bihar: Suitcase containing dead body stolen in Nalanda, body left behind

In Bihar, a 25-year-old man murdered his 20-year-old girlfriend after slitting her throat. After the murder, the man bought a brand new suitcase, stuffed the dead body in it, and then dumped it near a drain.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Amit who works at BEd college in Malti in Biharsharif. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Pooja Kumari who was also living in Biharsharif for the past 7 months.

Shockingly, when the police reached the location to retrieve the dead body after the accused’s confession, they found that the suitcase had disappeared from there and the dead body was left behind.

Apparently, someone stole the brand new expensive suitcase after noticing it, but did leave the dead body behind.