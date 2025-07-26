Bihar: Woman gangraped in moving ambulance after fainting in Home Guard exam

In Bodh Gaya, Bihar, a woman was gangraped in a moving ambulance after she fainted during a Home Guard exam. The lady had fainted during the physical examination part of the recruitment process.

The woman was participating in the Home Guard recruitment process at the BMP-3 parade ground in the Bodh Gaya police station area in Bihar. While being moved to the hospital, she was raped by the ambulance driver and technician.

The sexual assault reportedly took place on Thursday, July 24.

Based on her complaint, ambulance driver Vinay Kumar and technician Ajit Kumar have been arrested. The police action took place within a couple of hours of the complaint.