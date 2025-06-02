Monday, June 2, 2025

Bikaner: Kashish met Kalu Khan on Social Media and started living with him, 2 yrs later, Kalu murdered her for using Social Media

In Bikaner, Rajasthan, a man has killed his live-in partner, The man, identified as Kalu Khan, killed his live-in partner Kashish. Kalu was angry Kashish over her use of social media. Kashish was active on social media despite Kalu Khan’s insistence that she should stop using it. The police have arrested the accused five days after the murder.

Kashish reportedly met Kalu Khan via social media, and left her house to come and live with him. However, same social media led to the death of the 20-year-old.

This incident took place on Sunday (25th May 2025) in Jamsar police station area of ​​Bikaner. About two years ago, the deceased Kashish became friends with Jamsar resident Kalu Khan on social media. Both were living together for the last 2 years. The accused said that he did not like Kashish being active on social media.

Many times Kalu Khan tried to stop Kashish from using social media but she did not listen. After which, he strangled Kashish to death. After the murder, Kalu Khan went into hiding. Finally, the police approached the area where he was hiding in the guise of shepherds, and arrested him.

