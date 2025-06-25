Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Akali Dal leader Bikram Majithia arrested in disproportionate assets case, SAD accuses AAP of vendetta

On 25th June, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in a disproportionate assets case. Notably, raids were conducted at 25 locations linked to him including his Green Avenue residence in Amritsar, after which he was arrested. The arrest triggered a political storm in the state.

MLA Ganieve Kaur, Majithia’s wife, confirmed that a fresh FIR was lodged against him on the night of 24th June. She alleged that officials barged into their home in Amritsar and Chandigarh without prior notice early morning on Wednesday.

Visuals of Majithia alleging something might have been planted in his house went viral on social media.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemned the action and called it political vendetta. Supporters of Majithia gathered outside his house raising slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government. Heavy police force was deployed to block access to his house. Notably, Majithia is already under probe in a 2021 drug-related case.

