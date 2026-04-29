BJP button taped in EVMs in Falta where Abhishek Banerjee’s close aide Jahangir Khan is contesting: Election Commission okays repolling on concerned booths

As the Phase II of the voting is underway in Bengal, the BJP has flagged concerns in the voting process at the Falta assembly constituency under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, South 24 Parganas district. BJP candidate Debangshu Panda had earlier on April 29 flagged that the BJP button near the symbol of Lotus was found taped in the EVM in some booths in the Falta constituency.

West Bengal Polls | 'BJP Button Blocked' Controversy in Falta



Big statement by Bengal CEO:



– 'Ready for repolling if needed'@Journo_Rajesh shares details with @Swatij14 pic.twitter.com/GWPSOZIbTm — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 29, 2026

BJP leaders and Falta BJP candidate Debangshu Panda, shared videos claiming that a tape was placed over the BJP candidate’s name and symbol on EVMs in multiple booths. They described it as the “Diamond Harbour Model” of voter suppression in a Trinamool Congress (TMC) stronghold, where TMC candidate Jahangir Khan, a close aide to Abhishek Banerjee, is contesting.

Falta, West Bengal: BJP candidate Debangshu Panda says, "We went to two booths after receiving reports and observed that a small paper like thing had been placed over the BJP symbol, preventing voting…"



(Video Source : BJP) pic.twitter.com/58Yfx15pZc — IANS (@ians_india) April 29, 2026

The BJP has demanded immediate repolling in the affected booths.

As per reports, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal responded, stating that any booth where EVM button taping is verified will undergo repolling. “If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll,” he said. The Election Commission has sought detailed reports and is treating the complaints with seriousness, with on-ground verification underway. Agarwal added that widespread incidents could lead to repolling in the entire constituency.

BJP’s Amit Malviya had posted that similar ‘taped EVMs’ were seen in booth numbers 144, 170 and 189 in the Falta constituency. In some viral videos, the CPM symbol was seen taped too, but the CPM is yet to issue a statement.