BJP MP Khagen Murmu brutally attacked, injured on his way to landslide areas in Jalpaiguri, party blames TMC goons

BJP MP Khagen Murmu, the Lok Sabha representative from Malda Uttar, was brutally attacked along with his party colleagues, MLA Shankar Ghosh and others, while travelling in a vehicle to the flood-hit areas of Jalpaiguri. The stone pelting happened in the Nagrakata area, while the party vehicle was carrying relief materials for the victims of landslide and flooding in the region.

MP Khagen Murmu was seen covered in blood in his face and clothes, while a security official tried to help him and call for rushing to a nearby hospital.

TMC’s Jungle Raj in Bengal!



BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri’s Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and… pic.twitter.com/pqpd9Vyrk9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 6, 2025

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared the video, blaming TMC’s jungle raaj and the ruling party’s goons for the attack. Malviya added that BJP leaders are being attacked for carrying out relief work in the flood-hit areas, while Mamata Banerjee and her leaders are missing in action.

Devastating floods and landslides have caused extensive damage in Darjeeling. Over 18 people have died and hundreds of villagers have been displaced in the floods. CM Banerjee posted on X that the flood was caused due to excessive rainwater flowing from Bhutan and Sikkim. She is scheduled to hold a meeting today for flood relief and disaster management.