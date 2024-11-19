BJP’s Vinod Tawde dismisses ‘cash for vote’ allegation by BVA, says he was holding a meeting regarding code of conduct and election process

BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde has dismissed the allegations made by members of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi that he was ‘distributing cash’ ahead of the elections in Maharashtra. Speaking to media, Tawde stated that BVA leaders Kshitij and Appa Thakur are falsely accusing him of distributing money while he was only holding a meeting with the MLA candidates and and other leaders at Nalasopara.

#WATCH | BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, "…a meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. The Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how will voting machines be sealed and how to go about if an objection has to be made…I went there to tell them about it.… https://t.co/kOupjvw0wE pic.twitter.com/3JFRdecQp1 — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2024

“A meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. The Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how will voting machines be sealed and how to go about if an objection has to be made…I went there to tell them about it. The workers of the party (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Appa Thakur and Kshitij thought that we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and Police inquire, let them get CCTV footage. I have been in the party for 40 years. Appa Thakur and Kshitij know me, the entire party knows me…Still, I believe that Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation”, Tawde stated to ANI.

Earlier, members of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi created a ruckus outside a hotel in Nalasopara of Palghar where Vinod Tawde was holding a meeting with his party leaders. BVA MLA Kshitij Thakur and his supporters barged into the hotel and accused Vinod Tawde of ‘distributing cash’ ahead of the elections tomorrow.