Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane says he wont be part of the sequel of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ movie if Pakistani cast is repeated, slams Mawra Hocane

On Saturday (10th May), Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane announced that he won’t be part of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2’ if Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane (who was part of the prequel) is cast in the movie.

“While i am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, i have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated,” he said in his Instagram story.

Harshvardhan Rane did not mince words before slamming Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who was the lead actress of the movie ‘Sanam teri Kasam.’ Hocane had made objectionable remarks about India after ‘Operation Sindoor.’

BOLD STEP



Sanam Teri Kasam Actor Declined To Be Part of second sequel



PROUD OF YOU HARSHVARDHAN 🇮🇳👏 pic.twitter.com/YU3ElcBk9M — THE INTREPID 🇮🇳 (@Theintrepid_) May 10, 2025

He wrote, “I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable.”

“Am okay with losing out on followers on instagram, but wont allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing.

Standing by your country is good, but disrespectful, hateful remarks about other country is not,” the Bollywood actor pointed out.