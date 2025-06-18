Sunday, September 21, 2025

Bomb threat received at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, bomb squad deployed

On Wednesday, June 18, a bomb threat was received for Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport. The threat was sent via email earlier in the day.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Begumpet Division, the threat was reported early in the day, leading to the deployment of a bomb disposal squad and intensive checks across the airport and its surrounding premises.

A thorough investigation has been initiated, and the area has been blocked off by security forces. 

