Bomb threat received at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, bomb squad deployed

On Wednesday, June 18, a bomb threat was received for Hyderabad’s Begumpet airport. The threat was sent via email earlier in the day.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Begumpet Division, the threat was reported early in the day, leading to the deployment of a bomb disposal squad and intensive checks across the airport and its surrounding premises.

Hyderabad, Telangana | ACP Begumpet says, "Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later." — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2025

A thorough investigation has been initiated, and the area has been blocked off by security forces.