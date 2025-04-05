BookMyShow removes all Kunal Kamra content after his traitor ‘joke’, delists him

Alleged comedian Kunal Kamra has been in the eye of a storm ever since he accused Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde of being a traitor in one of his Mumbai shows. There have been protests against him by Shiv Sena workers, and it has even landed him in legal trouble.

Now, BookMyShow, the online ticketing platform, has removed all content related to Kunal Kamra. It also removed Kunal Kamra from the list of artistes listed on its website, India Today reported.

BookMyShow took the step after Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal wrote to them, urging them to refrain from facilitating tickets to Kunal Kamra’s shows. Kanal is Yuva Shiv Sena’s General Secretary.

Kanal stressed that continuing to facilitate ticket sales for his events could be perceived as an endorsement of his divisive rhetoric which may have serious repercussions for public sentiment and order in the city.