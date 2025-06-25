British paedophile arranges a ‘mock’ wedding with a 9-year-old at Disneyland Paris, has been on sex offenders list since 2016

39-year-old British paedophile jaskartan Jacky Jhaj has been arrested in France after he arranged a ‘mock’ wedding with a 9-year-old Ukrainian girl at Disneyland Paris. Notably, Jhaj was found guilty of sexual activity with two 15-year-olds in 2016 and has been on sexual offenders list since then, BBC reported.

Reportedly, 110,000 Pounds were paid to Disneyland for the ceremony before the park‘s opening hours. 100 French extras were also hired for the ‘event’. Some of the girls hired as extras were as young as 6, and girls at the ‘event’ were told to scream for him and try to touch him.

Park staff alerted the authorities about it when they saw the child playing the role of the bride appearing in high heels, unable to stand.

3 other people were arrested in the case, the girl’s 41-year-old mother, a 24-year-old Latvian woman who played the sister of the bride, and the 55-year-old Latvian man hired to play the father of the bride.