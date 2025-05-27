BSF hit over 70 Pakistani posts: New video shows precision strikes during Operation Sindoor

Border Security Force (BSF) has released a video of Operation Sindoor which shows how precision strikes were carried out targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan. These launchpads were supposed to be used to get terrorists inside Indian territory which Indian forces were engaged with the Pakistan forces during Operation Sindoor. However, this attempt was foiled by the alert BSF.

Along with the destruction of these terror launchpads, the dramatic video also captures the destruction of Pakistani army posts, and the Pakistani Rangers fleeing in the face of the precision strikes by the BSF.

BSF has released a full video of operation Sindoor.



Enjoy 😁 pic.twitter.com/8bwC01xV3N — War & Gore (@Goreunit) May 27, 2025

On Tuesday, May 27, IG Jammu Shashank Anand told media that the Border Security Force damaged over 70 Pakistani posts and launch pads during Operation Sindoor.

BSF destroyed multiple terror launch pads in Akhnoor, Samba, and RS Pura sectors, including those in Loni, Mastpur, and Chabbra.

IG Anand also shared that the BSF also proposed to rename border posts after martyrs killed in Pakistan firing and Samba post will be called ‘Sindoor’.