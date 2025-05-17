BSF jawan subjected to mental torture in Pakistan detention

On April 23, BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was detained by Pakistan after he inadvertently crossed India-Pakistan border and ended up on Pakistan side. On May 14, he was released by Pakistan following the ceasefire between the two countries.

Now it has come to light that the jawan was subjected to mental torture during his detention in Pakistan. Tactics such as denying bathroom breaks, sleep deprivation, among other inhuman acts, were deployed against the BSF jawan.

He was blindfolded on more than one occasion and was kept in 3 different locations during the 3 weeks he was in Pakistan.

He was also repeatedly questioned about sensitive details related to national security, such as the deployment of the BSF on the border.

His debriefing is still going on as BSF authorities try to help him recover from his mental trauma.