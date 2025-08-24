BSF nabs high-ranking Bangladeshi police officer while he was trying to enter India illegally

On Saturday (23rd August), the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a top Bangladeshi police official named Arifuzzaman while he was trying to enter India illegally.

According to reports, the accused Bangladeshi cop attempted to infiltrate into Indian territory through the unfenced stretch of the Hakimpur sector in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The incident took place between 7 to 8 pm on Saturday. BSF detained Arifuzzaman, conducted a search and recovered important documents and identity cards.

The high-ranking Bangladeshi police official was handed over to the West Bengal police after notifying the central command in Delhi.

Arifuzzaman acted suspiciously and sought asylum in India. Reportedly, he was working in Rangpur as Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (AC).

Arifuzzaman has not reported to his job since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh. He was temporarily suspended by the police department for unauthorised absence.