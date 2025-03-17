BSF nabs Bagladeshis and Rohingya infiltrators from North East, recovers 187 mobile phones

The Border Security Force (BSF) reportedly nabbed 7 Bangladeshi nationals and 4 Rohingyas in the border villages of Meghalaya and Tripura. An official reportedly informed on Sunday (16th March) about the detention of the Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingyas along with four Indian human traffickers who were facilitating their entry into India.

It is reported that the BSF also seized around 187 second-hand mobile phones from the Sepahijala district of Tripura. A BSF spokesperson said that the BSF had received specific input about the infiltrators. The Bangladeshi nationals including a woman and two Indian touts were apprehended in Meghalaya.

The four Rohingyas including two women accompanied by two Indian touts were reportedly detained in northern Tripura’s Dharmanagar. The detained Rohingyas have been identified as Jahid Alam, Mantajul Haque, Meen Tara and Putu Aktar. The touts have been identified as Munim and Iqbal. Jahid Alam, who wanted to reach Delhi, reportedly revealed that he paid ₹25,000 to the Indian touts to facilitate his entry into India through barbed-wire fencing at Kailashahar in the Unakoti district in Tripura.

A case has been filed against the infiltrators.