BSP chief Mayawati’s niece abused and harassed for dowry by her in-laws and husband, files FIR 

Alice, the daughter of BSP chief Mayawati’s brother Naresh Kumar has filed an FIR against her husband Vishal Singh, his parents and other relatives at a police station in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Alice’s mother-in-law is the Chairperson of the Hapur Municipality. She is a BSP party leader. Alice had married Vishal Singh in November 2023. Alice has complained that her in-laws have been harassing her for dowry, demanding a flat and Rs 50 lakhs for months. They have allegedly been telling her that her aunt must have a lot of money and Alice should bring some of it.

Alice has also mentioned that her husband Vishal Singh has been taking steroids which have rendered him impotent. Alice was reportedly pressurised to conceive a child through her brother-in-law.

Alice has stated that despite her written complaint, no police action had been taken against her in-laws due to her mother-in-law’s influence. She approached the court and on a court order, a case was filed against Vishal Singh, and 8 others on Alice’s complaint.