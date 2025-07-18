Bulandshahr: Father of two Nadeem becomes Rahul to trap Hindu girl, tried to blackmail her into marriage with obscene videos

A new case of love jihad has come to light from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. A man named Nadeem Khan, posing as Rahul, trapped a Hindu girl and tried to force her to marry him by blackmailing her obscene photos and videos. The police have taken the accused Nadeem into custody.

The girl is a resident of Chandpur, while Nadeem lives in Noida, the 2 met through Instagram. Nadeem had physical relations with the girl after trapping her and tried to get her to marry him.

Nadeem recorded obscene videos of the girl, and started pressuring the girl for marriage. After the girl repeatedly asked him, one day he took her to his house, then the girl came to know that he is a Muslim.

Nadeem’s mother told the girl that he is married and has two children. He told that his first wife is also a Hindu and is currently living separately from him. Even after the girl refused, Nadeem kept coming to her house and kept pressuring her for Nikah and conversion and kept threatening to make the photos and videos viral. Fed up, she lodged a complaint against Nadeem, after which the police arrested him.