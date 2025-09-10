Bulandshahr shock: Rape accused Afzal freed after village head Rouf, supporters attack police; FIR filed against 30

A dramatic jailbreak-style escape unfolded in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, when villagers allegedly helped a rape accused slip out of police custody. The accused, 45-year-old Mohd Afzal of Chehla village, had been booked on August 28 for raping a 22-year-old woman after promising marriage.

For days Afzal stayed underground, hiding in different houses. On September 4, two constables in plain clothes finally traced him to Ahmedgarh village. But before they could take him away, locals intervened. Afzal shoved one constable, leapt from a terrace, and managed to flee. A video capturing his escape has since gone viral.

According to SHO Premchand Sharma, villagers even parked a tractor to block a narrow lane and delay the police. An FIR has now been lodged against gram pradhan Mohd Rouf and 30 others under sections relating to assault, obstruction, and aiding escape.

While some villagers claimed they mistook the plainclothes cops for intruders, SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh confirmed teams are hunting Afzal and probing local involvement.