Saturday, July 5, 2025

Businessman Sushil Kedia says he overreacted on the Marathi language issue after MNS workers vandalise his office

There is a “language war” currently going on in parts of Maharashtra as people not knowing Marathi are being attacked by workers of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Gujarati businessman Sushil Kedia was unfortunately caught in the middle of it after he said he won’t learn Marathi.

Kedia’s office was vandalised by MNS workers after the statement. Following that, Sushil Kedia has come out and said that he overreacted to the development.

However, he said that he ended up over-reacting but threatening him with hundreds of MNS workers is not going to make him a fluent Marathi speaker. He asserted that “love, not threats, makes people get assimilated together.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com