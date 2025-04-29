Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Busted on camera removing Pakistani flags from roads, woke Hindu woman agrees to reinstate them after being promised video won’t be released online: Locals leak it anyway

In the heart of Dharamshala, a self-proclaimed “woke” Hindu woman found herself in hot water after being caught red-handed removing Pakistani flags that had been pasted on the road—an act that immediately drew the ire of patriotic locals.

As passersby began confronting her and recording the incident on their phones, the woman, visibly rattled, tried to shield her face, repeatedly pleading with the crowd not to film her. Her fear? That the video would go viral and expose her actions to the public.

Cornered by the growing crowd, she finally relented—agreeing to restore the flags she had torn down, but only after being assured her video wouldn’t be released.

That assurance, however, didn’t hold. The footage did make its way online—albeit with her face blurred, sparking discussion about the prevalence of Pakistani sympathizers within India and wokeness that continues to ail some sections of the Indian society.

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

