In the heart of Dharamshala, a self-proclaimed “woke” Hindu woman found herself in hot water after being caught red-handed removing Pakistani flags that had been pasted on the road—an act that immediately drew the ire of patriotic locals.

As passersby began confronting her and recording the incident on their phones, the woman, visibly rattled, tried to shield her face, repeatedly pleading with the crowd not to film her. Her fear? That the video would go viral and expose her actions to the public.

This liberal girl removed Pakistani posters put on road by Hindus.



Hindus confronted her and asked her to put posters back.



They promised her they won't release the video if she puts the poster back and then they released the video but blurred the face. 😂



Perfectly played.… pic.twitter.com/SErPl02sld — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 29, 2025

Cornered by the growing crowd, she finally relented—agreeing to restore the flags she had torn down, but only after being assured her video wouldn’t be released.

That assurance, however, didn’t hold. The footage did make its way online—albeit with her face blurred, sparking discussion about the prevalence of Pakistani sympathizers within India and wokeness that continues to ail some sections of the Indian society.