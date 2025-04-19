Canada: 21-year old Indian student Harsimrat killed after being hit by stray bullet during shooting incident

In Ontario, Canada, 21-year-old Indian student, Harsimrat Randhawa, was killed after she was struck by a stray bullet during a gangland-style shooting in the area.

The tragic incident took place in Hamilton town of Ontario, Canada. The victim was a student of Mohawk College in Hamilton.

“Investigators believe the female was an innocent bystander struck by a stray bullet during a shooting in the area,” local police said.

Occupants of a black Mercedes SUV were firing at the occupants of a white sedan when a stray bullet hit the innocent girl on her chest and she succumbed to the injuries.

Stray bullets also hit a nearby home but thankfully, nobody got injured there

