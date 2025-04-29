Canada: Daughter of Punjab AAP leader found dead in Ottawa under suspicious circumstances

The body of Vanshika Saini, daughter of Davinder Saini, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Dera Bassi, Punjab, was found near a beach in Ottawa, Canada, under mysterious circumstances. Vanshika had been missing from her accommodation in Ottawa since April 22.

Davinder Saini works as AAP’s block president and is in-charge of the office of the Dera Bassi AAP MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa. He came to know about the disappearance of his daughter on April 25 when one of Vanshika’s friends informed them.

Reacting to the development, MLA Randhawa said, “We are deeply saddened by Vanshika’s death. She was a topper in her school in Dera Bassi and had been doing well in Canada. Davinder is a close associate and is in-charge of my office. This is a huge loss for us too.”

Post-mortem of Vanshika is being conducted, after which her body will be brought back to India.

Vanshika had got a two-year degree in health studies in Canada. She worked for some call centre and later got a job in a private clinic.