On 13th July (local time), eggs were hurled at the annual Rath Yatra celebrations in Toronto, leaving the devotees shaken. During the Yatra that was organised by ISKCON, Toronto-based Indian makeup artist Sangna Bajaj shared a video on Instagram showing broken eggs on the pavement. She said that the eggs were thrown from a nearby building.

Bajaj described the act as racist and xenophobic. The Yatra, however, did not stop following the attack. She said, “We didn’t stop. Because when Lord Jagannath is on the streets, no hate can shake us.”

The incident sparked heated online debate. Several Instagram users condemned the attack as an act of hate. However, there were several users who used the opportunity to racially target Indians. One of the users bluntly said, “Go celebrate back to India” in the comments.

Source: Instagram

Former Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, expressed dismay over the incident and sought the intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs in the matter. In a post on social media platform X, he said, “Deeply disturbed to know about the reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during Ratha Jatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada. Such incidents not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha’s devotees worldwide, but also cause deep anguish to the people of Odisha, for whom this festival holds profound emotional and cultural significance. If these media reports are accurate, the Odisha Government should take the matter seriously and urge the Ministry of External Affairs to register a strong protest with the Canadian authorities.”

Deeply disturbed to know about the reports of eggs being hurled at devotees during #RathaJatra celebrations in Toronto, Canada. Such incidents not only grievously hurt the sentiments of Lord Jagannatha’s devotees worldwide, but also cause deep anguish to the people of #Odisha,… pic.twitter.com/UeawCx6lYt — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 14, 2025

This was ISKCON Toronto’s 53rd Rath Yatra, a lively event known for loud chanting and bhajans through downtown streets, described as a way to share blessings with all.