Canada elections: Pro-Khalistan leader Jagmeet Singh’s NDP Party suffers humiliating defeat, set to lose even National Party status

Pro-Khalistan leader Jagmeet Singh, who was heading New Democratic Party (NDP) in Canada since 2017, has suffered a crushing defeat in the Canadian elections this time. During last election under Jagmeet Singh leadership, NDP had registered its worst tally since 2004 when it won just 24 seats. However, things were set to get even worse in 2025.

The pro-Khalistan leader led party managed to win just 8 seats, losing their national party status as they needed to win at least 12 seats. Jagmeet Singh conceded even his own seat and has decided to resign from the post of party leader after suffering this humiliation.

It's been the honour of my life to lead the NDP, and to represent the people of Burnaby Central.



Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney, and to all the other leaders on a hard-fought campaign.



I know this night is disappointing for New Democrats. 🧵 — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) April 29, 2025

Jagmeet wrote after the crushing defeat,

Embarrassingly, Jagmeet Singh finished third in his own constituency, Burnaby Central, one he held since 2019.

Jagmeet Singh has long supported a separate Khalistan from Canada and has always backed Khalistani terrorists like Hardeep Nijjar who were living in Canada.