Canada: Indian national stabbed to death, suspect in custody

An Indian national has been fatally stabbed in the Canada. The incident took place in Rockland, near the Canadian capital city Ottawa.

One suspect has been arrested in the case. However, the identity of the individual involved, and the motive behind the crime has not been disclosed.

Sharing the update on X, Indian Embassy posted, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of an Indian national in Rockland near Ottawa due to stabbing. Police have stated that a suspect has been taken into custody. We are in close contact through a local community association to provide all possible assistance to the bereaved kin”.