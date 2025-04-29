Canada: Liberal leader Mark Carney set to become PM of a minority Govt, Pro-Khalistan outfit NDP to lose National Party status

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who replaced the highly unpopular Justin Trudeau as Canadian PM, will retain power in Ottawa after yesterday’s elections in the North American Party. When Justin Trudeau was in power, Conservatives were miles ahead in the race to form next government, but the appointment of Mark Carney changed Liberals’ fortunes. The comments about Canada from US President Donald Trump since his re-election to the White House also boosted the liberals vote share.

However, Carney is likely to run a minority government as the difference between his Liberal Party and Conservative Party is at just 3 percent right now, and it is unclear as of now whether he will be able to get majority on his own.

After 11 PM Eastern Time in Canada, the Liberals were on track to garner 163 seats, with the Conservatives close behind at 146. 172 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the 343 seats House of Commons.

However, many seats remain too close to call and the result can flip either way.

Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan Jagmeet Singh’s Party NDP failed to secure even 12 seats, and is set to lose their National Party status as they are winning only on 8 seats.