Canada: Over 25 shots fired at Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Cafe, was attacked earlier as well

Shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada’s Surrey for a second time this month, this time over 25 shots were fired.

This attack came days after another attack on the Cafe took place. Two gangs – Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, and Lawrence Bishnoi – in posts on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kapil Sharma is a famous Indian comedian who hails from Amritsar.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the firing. At least 10 bullet holes were found in a window at the cafe, while another window pane was shattered.

In response, Kaps Cafe, owned by Kapil Sharma, has said they will stand firm against violence to keep the place a symbol of warmth and community for its visitors.