Canada: Several killed as car rams into crowd at a festival in Vancouver

Several deaths are being reported from Vancouver, Canada, after a driver ran over a crowd at a street festival. The Filipino community had gathered there to celebrate Filipino festival Lapu Lapu Day when the car driver rammed into the crowd. The incident took place in Vancouver’s Sunset on Fraser area.

The Vancouver Police said, “A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 p.m. tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds.”

Car attacks at festivals in the west have become shockingly common in recent years, but in this case, Police is yet to confirm whether it was an accident or a deliberate attack.

The black SUV sped through the crowd, hitting multiple people. The eyewitnesses said the driver of the car appeared to be a young Asian man.

Initial reports of several killed and over a dozen injured, after an SUV plowed into a closed-off street filled with people celebrating the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, Canada. pic.twitter.com/cLQQPfOMCq — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) April 27, 2025

In the viral videos, several bodies can be seen lying on the ground. The death toll in the incident is not yet confirmed.