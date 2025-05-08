Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected as the new Pope, will take the name Leo XIV

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the 267th Pope at the Papal Conclave on Thursday, May 8. Cardinal Prevost is the first ever American Pope in history. Cardinals from across the world had gathered at the Vatican on Wednesday to elect the successor to Pope Francis, and after failing to come to a decision on the first day, they elected Cardinal Prevost as the new Pope on Thursday.

White smoke started coming out of the chimney of the Sistine Chapel signalling that a new Pope has been elected. About 70 minutes after that, Cardinal Prevost appeared on the balcony. The 69-year-old will take the name Leo XIV.

The new Pope was born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, to Louis Marius Prevost, of French and Italian descent, and Mildred Martínez, of Spanish descent.

A member of the Order of Saint Augustine, he has served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America since 2023.